BJ's Wholesale Club Shares Gain On Q1 Earnings Beat

reported first-quarter FY22 total revenue growth of 16.2% year-on-year to $4.49 billion, beating the consensus of $4.24 billion. Total comparable club sales increased by 14.4%. Comparable club sales, excluding gasoline sales, increased by 4.1%.

Gross profit rose 8.8% Y/Y to $790.6 million with a margin of 18%.

The operating margin was 3.3%, and operating income for the quarter rose 19.1% to $150.3 million.

Adjusted EBITDA of $220.8 million increased 9.1% Y/Y.

Adjusted EPS of $0.87 beat the analyst consensus of $0.71.

held $37.9 million in cash and equivalents as of April 30, 2022. Cash provided by operating activities for the quarter totaled $44.3 million.

: BJ's Wholesale noted its FY22 EPS outlook of flat year-over-year remains unchanged. Price Action: BJ shares traded higher by 8.08% at $57.74 on the last check Thursday.

