Lightspeed Commerce Clocks 78% Revenue Growth In Q4 Aided By Pandemic Recovery

- Lightspeed Commerce Inc LSPD LSPD reported fourth-quarter FY22 revenue growth of 78% year-over-year to $146.6 million.
- Subscription and transaction-based revenue grew 82% Y/Y to $137.3 million. Organic growth in subscription and transaction-based revenues was 48% Y/Y.
- Subscription revenue increased 77% Y/Y to $70.5 million, aided by recent acquisitions, a growing Customer Location base, and an expanding ARPU.
- Transaction-based revenue of $66.7 million grew by 88% Y/Y, backed by continued growth in GTV.
- Gross Payment Volume rose over 132% Y/Y to $2.2 billion.
- Customer Locations increased to 163,000 from 159,000 in the previous quarter. The monthly ARPU of these Locations grew by 35% to $270.
- Subscription ARPU increased to $132 from $113 a year earlier.
- Lightspeed held $954 million in unrestricted cash and equivalents.
- The adjusted EBITDA loss margin deteriorated to (13.5)% from (11.7)%.
- Adjusted EPS loss of $(0.15) beat the consensus loss of $(0.19).
- "Consumers are once again dining out and shopping in person, filling up restaurants and stores in cities and neighborhoods all around the world," CEO JP Chauvet said.
- The company noted shift back to in-person shopping and dining helped drive solid performance.
- Outlook: Lightspeed Commerce sees Q1 revenue of $165 million - $170 million and FY23 revenue of $740 million - $760 million.
- Price Action: LSPD shares are trading higher by 4.01% at $21.00 on last check Thursday.
