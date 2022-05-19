Lightspeed Commerce Clocks 78% Revenue Growth In Q4 Aided By Pandemic Recovery

by

reported fourth-quarter FY22 revenue growth of 78% year-over-year to $146.6 million. Subscription and transaction-based revenue grew 82% Y/Y to $137.3 million. Organic growth in subscription and transaction-based revenues was 48% Y/Y.

Subscription revenue increased 77% Y/Y to $70.5 million, aided by recent acquisitions, a growing Customer Location base, and an expanding ARPU.

Transaction-based revenue of $66.7 million grew by 88% Y/Y, backed by continued growth in GTV.

Gross Payment Volume rose over 132% Y/Y to $2.2 billion.

Customer Locations increased to 163,000 from 159,000 in the previous quarter. The monthly ARPU of these Locations grew by 35% to $270.

Subscription ARPU increased to $132 from $113 a year earlier.

Lightspeed held $954 million in unrestricted cash and equivalents.

The adjusted EBITDA loss margin deteriorated to (13.5)% from (11.7)%.

Adjusted EPS loss of $(0.15) beat the consensus loss of $(0.19).

"Consumers are once again dining out and shopping in person, filling up restaurants and stores in cities and neighborhoods all around the world," CEO JP Chauvet said.

The company noted shift back to in-person shopping and dining helped drive solid performance.

Outlook: Lightspeed Commerce sees Q1 revenue of $165 million - $170 million and FY23 revenue of $740 million - $760 million.

Lightspeed Commerce sees Q1 revenue of $165 million - $170 million and FY23 revenue of $740 million - $760 million.

