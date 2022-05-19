Replimune Group: Q4 Earnings Insights

Replimune Group REPL reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, May 19, 2022 at 08:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Replimune Group missed estimated earnings by 3.45%, reporting an EPS of $-0.6 versus an estimate of $-0.58.

Revenue was down $0.00 from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.01 which was followed by a 0.05% increase in the share price the next day.

Listen to the earnings announcement yourself by clicking here.

To track all earnings releases for Replimune Group visit their earnings calendar here.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.