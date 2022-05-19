Recap: Nano X Imaging Q1 Earnings

Nano X Imaging NNOX reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 19, 2022 at 07:30 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Nano X Imaging beat estimated earnings by 8.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.23 versus an estimate of $-0.25.
Revenue was up $1.81 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.03 which was followed by a 0.83% drop in the share price the next day.
