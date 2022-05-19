Children's Place: Q1 Earnings Insights

Children's Place PLCE reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 19, 2022 at 07:00 AM.
Earnings
Children's Place missed estimated earnings by 28.08%, reporting an EPS of $1.05 versus an estimate of $1.46.
Revenue was down $73.13 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.17 which was followed by a 2.41% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Children's Place's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|2.85
|4.40
|0.31
|0.02
|EPS Actual
|3.02
|5.43
|1.71
|3.25
|Revenue Estimate
|537.73M
|566.42M
|417.31M
|354.78M
|Revenue Actual
|507.80M
|558.23M
|413.86M
|435.48M
