Bath & Body Works: Q1 Earnings Insights

Bath & Body Works BBWI reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 18, 2022 at 04:00 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Bath & Body Works beat estimated earnings by 28.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.64 versus an estimate of $0.5.
Revenue was down $1.57 billion from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.3 which was followed by a 5.6% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Bath & Body Works's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|2
|0.59
|0.83
|0.98
|EPS Actual
|2.3
|0.92
|1.34
|1.25
|Revenue Estimate
|2.64B
|1.59B
|1.68B
|2.89B
|Revenue Actual
|3.03B
|1.68B
|1.70B
|3.02B
