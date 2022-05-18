Bath & Body Works: Q1 Earnings Insights

Bath & Body Works BBWI reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 18, 2022 at 04:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Bath & Body Works beat estimated earnings by 28.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.64 versus an estimate of $0.5.

Revenue was down $1.57 billion from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.3 which was followed by a 5.6% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Bath & Body Works's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate 2 0.59 0.83 0.98 EPS Actual 2.3 0.92 1.34 1.25 Revenue Estimate 2.64B 1.59B 1.68B 2.89B Revenue Actual 3.03B 1.68B 1.70B 3.02B

To track all earnings releases for Bath & Body Works visit their earnings calendar here.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.