What's Going On With Dick's Sporting Goods Stock?

Dick's Sporting Goods Inc DKS shares are falling on Wednesday alongside several other retailers after Target Corp TGT announced worse-than-expected earnings results.

Target reported first-quarter earnings of $2.19 per share, which missed the estimate of $3.07 per share, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

Operating income margin rate also came in below expectations at 5.3% in the first quarter compared with 9.8% in 2021, driven by gross margin pressure reflecting actions to reduce excess inventory as well as higher freight and transportation costs.

Dick's Sporting Goods is scheduled to report its first-quarter financial results before the market opens on May 25.

DKS Price Action: Dick's Sporting Goods shares are making new 52-week lows on Wednesday.

The stock was down 11.8% at $81.54 at time of publication.

