QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

What's Going On With Dick's Sporting Goods Stock?

by Adam Eckert, Benzinga Staff Writer 
May 18, 2022 11:10 AM | 1 min read

Dick's Sporting Goods Inc DKS shares are falling on Wednesday alongside several other retailers after Target Corp TGT announced worse-than-expected earnings results.

Target reported first-quarter earnings of $2.19 per share, which missed the estimate of $3.07 per share, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

Operating income margin rate also came in below expectations at 5.3% in the first quarter compared with 9.8% in 2021, driven by gross margin pressure reflecting actions to reduce excess inventory as well as higher freight and transportation costs.

Related Link: 'We Faced Unexpectedly High Costs': Why Target Shares Are Falling Today

Dick's Sporting Goods is scheduled to report its first-quarter financial results before the market opens on May 25.

DKS Price Action: Dick's Sporting Goods shares are making new 52-week lows on Wednesday.

The stock was down 11.8% at $81.54 at time of publication.

Photo: Mike Mozart from Flickr.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: why it's movingEarningsNewsMoversTrading Ideas