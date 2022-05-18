QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

Why Triumph Shares Are Plunging Today

by Akanksha Bakshi, Benzinga Editor
May 18, 2022 10:27 AM | 1 min read
  • Triumph Group Inc TGI reported a fourth-quarter sales decline of 17.2% year-over-year to $386.65 million, -2% Y/Y on an organic basis, which missed the consensus of $405.19 million.
  • The operating income improved to $38.79 million compared to the loss of $(46.21) million a year ago, and the margin recovered to 10% from -9.9%. Adjusted operating margin expanded by 407 bps to 11.1%.
  • Adjusted EPS was $0.39, missing the consensus of $0.42.
  • Sales by segments: Systems & Support $286.97 million (-4.9% Y/Y) and Aerospace Structures $99.68 million (-39.7% Y/Y).
  • The cash flow provided by operations for the quarter was $32.96 million, and free cash flow was $29.12 million.
  • Adjusted EBITDAP increased to $46.26 million (+39.9% Y/Y), and the margin expanded by 488 bps to 11.9%.
  • Backlog was $1.42 billion, up 6% Y/Y, primarily on commercial narrow-body platforms.
  • FY23 Outlook: Triumph Group expects net sales of $1.2 billion - $1.3 billion versus the consensus of $1.5 billion.
  • The company sees EPS of $0.40 - $0.60, well below the consensus of $1.09. It expects cash used in operations of ($30) million to ($40) million, including core cash flow from operations of $30 million - $45 million.
  • Price Action: TGI shares are trading lower by 18% at $17.94 on the last check Wednesday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: Briefswhy it's movingEarningsNewsGuidanceSmall CapMoversTrading Ideas