Why Doximity Stock Is Falling Today

by Adam Eckert, Benzinga Staff Writer 
May 18, 2022 9:42 AM | 1 min read

Doximity Inc DOCS shares are trading lower Wednesday after the company reported financial results and issued quarterly guidance below analyst estimates.

Doximity said fiscal fourth-quarter revenue increased 40% year-over-year to $93.7 million, which beat the $90.11-million estimate, according to data from Benzinga Pro. The company reported quarterly earnings of 21 cents per share, which beat the estimate of 15 cents per share. 

Doximity also authorized a new stock repurchase program for up to $70 million of the company's common stock, beginning in the first quarter.

Doximity said it expects fiscal first-quarter revenue to be between $88.6 million and $89.6 million versus the $96.78-million estimate. The company expects full-year fiscal 2023 revenue to be between $454 million and $458 million versus the $452.12-million estimate.

Doximity operates a digital platform for medical professionals. The company's network members include over 80% of U.S. physicians across all specialties and practice areas.

Analyst Assessment:

  • SVB Leerink analyst Stephanie Davis maintained Doximity with an Outperform rating and lowered the price target from $72 to $67.
  • Needham analyst Scott Berg maintained Doximity with a Buy rating and lowered the price target from $70 to $45.
  • Morgan Stanley analyst Craig Hettenbach maintained Doximity with an Equal-Weight rating and lowered the price target from $55 to $35.
  • Jefferies analyst Glen Santangelo maintained Doximity with a Buy rating and lowered the price target from $78 to $46.

See Also: 'We Faced Unexpectedly High Costs': Why Target Shares Are Falling Today

DOCS 52-Week Range: $27.06 - $107.79

The stock was down 14% at $29.05 at time of publication.

Photo: courtesy of Doximity.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

