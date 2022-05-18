ZIM Integrated Shipping: Q1 Earnings Insights

ZIM Integrated Shipping ZIM reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 18, 2022 at 07:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

ZIM Integrated Shipping beat estimated earnings by 13.25%, reporting an EPS of $14.19 versus an estimate of $12.53.

Revenue was up $1.97 billion from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.97 which was followed by a 2.17% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at ZIM Integrated Shipping's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate 13.20 9.25 5.22 4.70 EPS Actual 14.17 12.16 7.38 5.13 Revenue Estimate 3.34B 2.77B 1.77B 1.62B Revenue Actual 3.47B 3.14B 2.38B 1.74B

