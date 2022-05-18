Recap: Shoe Carnival Q1 Earnings

Shoe Carnival SCVL reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 18, 2022 at 06:30 AM.
Earnings
Shoe Carnival beat estimated earnings by 10.47%, reporting an EPS of $0.95 versus an estimate of $0.86.
Revenue was down $10.93 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.39 which was followed by a 1.45% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Shoe Carnival's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.44
|1.15
|0.71
|0.70
|EPS Actual
|0.83
|1.64
|1.54
|1.51
|Revenue Estimate
|280.42M
|314.70M
|293.56M
|274.36M
|Revenue Actual
|313.37M
|356.34M
|332.23M
|328.46M
