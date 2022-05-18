Dynatrace: Q4 Earnings Insights

Dynatrace DT reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, May 18, 2022 at 06:30 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Dynatrace beat estimated earnings by 13.33%, reporting an EPS of $0.17 versus an estimate of $0.15.

Revenue was up $56.08 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.02 which was followed by a 4.68% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Dynatrace's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2022 Q2 2022 Q1 2022 Q4 2021 EPS Estimate 0.16 0.16 0.15 0.14 EPS Actual 0.18 0.18 0.16 0.15 Revenue Estimate 234.43M 220.61M 203.37M 191.81M Revenue Actual 240.77M 226.35M 209.74M 196.50M

To track all earnings releases for Dynatrace visit their earnings calendar here.

