Recap: DouYu Intl Q1 Earnings

DouYu Intl Hldgs DOYU reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 18, 2022 at 04:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
DouYu Intl Hldgs reported in-line EPS of $-0.03 versus an estimate of $-0.03.
Revenue was down $45.31 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.02 which was followed by a 13.16% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at DouYu Intl Hldgs's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|-0.07
|-0.03
|-0.05
|-0.06
|EPS Actual
|-0.05
|-0.02
|-0.05
|-0.01
|Revenue Estimate
|354.87M
|377.70M
|361.59M
|337.38M
|Revenue Actual
|365.30M
|364.40M
|361.92M
|328.56M
To track all earnings releases for DouYu Intl Hldgs visit their earnings calendar here.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted In: BZI-RecapsEarningsNews