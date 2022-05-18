5 Stocks To Watch For May 18, 2022

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

Wall Street expects Target Corporation TGT to report quarterly earnings at $3.07 per share on revenue of $24.37 billion before the opening bell. Target shares rose 1% to $217.50 in after-hours trading.

Keysight Technologies, Inc. KEYS reported upbeat results for its second quarter. The company said it sees Q3 revenue of $1.33 billion to $1.35 billion and earnings of $1.74 to $1.80 per share. Keysight shares slipped 0.3% to $140.00 in the after-hours trading session.

Analysts expect Lowe's Companies, Inc. LOW to post quarterly earnings at $3.23 per share on revenue of $23.76 billion before the opening bell. Lowe's shares rose 0.2% to $194.50 in after-hours trading.

