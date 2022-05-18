5 Stocks To Watch For May 18, 2022

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:
- Wall Street expects Target Corporation TGT to report quarterly earnings at $3.07 per share on revenue of $24.37 billion before the opening bell. Target shares rose 1% to $217.50 in after-hours trading.
- Keysight Technologies, Inc. KEYS reported upbeat results for its second quarter. The company said it sees Q3 revenue of $1.33 billion to $1.35 billion and earnings of $1.74 to $1.80 per share. Keysight shares slipped 0.3% to $140.00 in the after-hours trading session.
- Analysts expect Lowe's Companies, Inc. LOW to post quarterly earnings at $3.23 per share on revenue of $23.76 billion before the opening bell. Lowe's shares rose 0.2% to $194.50 in after-hours trading.
- The Container Store Group, Inc. TCS reported better-than-expected results for its fourth quarter and issued strong FY23 sales guidance. Container Store shares jumped 8.7% to $7.84 in the after-hours trading session.
- Analysts are expecting Cisco Systems, Inc. CSCO to have earned $0.86 per share on revenue of $13.34 billion. The company will release earnings after the markets close. Cisco shares fell 0.1% to $50.57 in after-hours trading.
