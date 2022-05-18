QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

5 Stocks To Watch For May 18, 2022

by Lisa Levin, Benzinga Editor
May 18, 2022 3:38 AM | 1 min read

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

  • Wall Street expects Target Corporation TGT to report quarterly earnings at $3.07 per share on revenue of $24.37 billion before the opening bell. Target shares rose 1% to $217.50 in after-hours trading.
  • Keysight Technologies, Inc. KEYS reported upbeat results for its second quarter. The company said it sees Q3 revenue of $1.33 billion to $1.35 billion and earnings of $1.74 to $1.80 per share. Keysight shares slipped 0.3% to $140.00 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Analysts expect Lowe's Companies, Inc. LOW to post quarterly earnings at $3.23 per share on revenue of $23.76 billion before the opening bell. Lowe's shares rose 0.2% to $194.50 in after-hours trading.

Check out our premarket coverage here

  • The Container Store Group, Inc. TCS reported better-than-expected results for its fourth quarter and issued strong FY23 sales guidance. Container Store shares jumped 8.7% to $7.84 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Analysts are expecting Cisco Systems, Inc. CSCO to have earned $0.86 per share on revenue of $13.34 billion. The company will release earnings after the markets close. Cisco shares fell 0.1% to $50.57 in after-hours trading.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: Consumer DiscretionaryHome Improvement RetailStocks To WatchStocks to WatchEarningsNewsSmall CapPre-Market OutlookMarketsTrading Ideas