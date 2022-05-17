QQQ
Why Is Agilysys Stock Rising After Hours?

by Adam Eckert, Benzinga Staff Writer 
May 17, 2022 4:20 PM | 1 min read

Agilysys Inc AGYS shares are trading higher in Tuesday's after-hours session after the company reported better-than-expected financial results and issued guidance above analyst estimates. 

Agilysys reported fiscal fourth-quarter revenue of $46.6 million, which beat the $43.78-million estimate. THe company reported quarterly earnings of 24 cents per share, which beat the estimate of 17 cents per share.

Agilysys said it expects full-year revenue to be between $190 million and $195 million versus the $187.58-million estimate. Adjusted EBITDA is expected to remain greater than 15% of revenue.

Agilysys develops industry-specific technology solutions to help manage businesses. 

AGYS 52-Week Range: $31.49 - $59.60

The stock was up 11.3% in after hours at $40 at press time.

