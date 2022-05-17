Elys Game Technology: Q1 Earnings Insights

Elys Game Technology ELYS reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 17, 2022 at 09:52 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Elys Game Technology missed estimated earnings by 80.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.09 versus an estimate of $-0.05.
Revenue was down $1.92 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.31 which was followed by a 2.86% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Elys Game Technology's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|-0.05
|-0.08
|-0.10
|-0.02
|EPS Actual
|-0.36
|-0.15
|-0.13
|-0.03
|Revenue Estimate
|14.09M
|13.84M
|10.89M
|14.16M
|Revenue Actual
|11.67M
|8.03M
|11.69M
|14.16M
