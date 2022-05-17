Elys Game Technology: Q1 Earnings Insights

Elys Game Technology ELYS reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 17, 2022 at 09:52 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Elys Game Technology missed estimated earnings by 80.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.09 versus an estimate of $-0.05.

Revenue was down $1.92 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.31 which was followed by a 2.86% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Elys Game Technology's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate -0.05 -0.08 -0.10 -0.02 EPS Actual -0.36 -0.15 -0.13 -0.03 Revenue Estimate 14.09M 13.84M 10.89M 14.16M Revenue Actual 11.67M 8.03M 11.69M 14.16M

