QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

Vodafone Clocks 4% Revenue Growth In FY22 Aided By Service Revenue Growth In Europe, Africa

by Anusuya Lahiri, Benzinga Editor
May 17, 2022 11:14 AM | 1 min read
  • Vodafone Group Plc VOD reported FY22 revenue growth of 4.0% year-on-year to €45.6 billion, mainly driven by service revenue growth in Europe and Africa.
  • The service revenue grew 2.6% Y/Y to €38.2 billion.
  • Adjusted EBITDAaL grew 5% to €15.2 billion. The margin expanded 50 bps to 33.4%.
  • The adjusted basic EPS was €0.11.
  • The board recommended a dividend of €0.09.
  • Vodafone generated €18.1 billion in operating cash flow. Adjusted free cash flow was €5.4 billion.
  • Outlook: Vodafone sees FY23 Adjusted EBITDAaL of €15 billion – €15.5 billion.
  • Vodafone expects an Adjusted free cash flow of €5.3 billion.
  • Price Action: VOD shares traded higher by 1.20% at $15.20 on the last check Tuesday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BriefsEarningsNewsGuidanceTech