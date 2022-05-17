Vodafone Clocks 4% Revenue Growth In FY22 Aided By Service Revenue Growth In Europe, Africa

- Vodafone Group Plc VOD reported FY22 revenue growth of 4.0% year-on-year to €45.6 billion, mainly driven by service revenue growth in Europe and Africa.
- The service revenue grew 2.6% Y/Y to €38.2 billion.
- Adjusted EBITDAaL grew 5% to €15.2 billion. The margin expanded 50 bps to 33.4%.
- The adjusted basic EPS was €0.11.
- The board recommended a dividend of €0.09.
- Vodafone generated €18.1 billion in operating cash flow. Adjusted free cash flow was €5.4 billion.
- Outlook: Vodafone sees FY23 Adjusted EBITDAaL of €15 billion – €15.5 billion.
- Vodafone expects an Adjusted free cash flow of €5.3 billion.
- Price Action: VOD shares traded higher by 1.20% at $15.20 on the last check Tuesday.
