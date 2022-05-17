QQQ
REE Automotive Q1 Loss Widens; Says P7 Commercialization On Track

by Shivani Kumaresan, Benzinga Staff Writer
May 17, 2022 9:41 AM | 1 min read
  • REE Automotive Ltd REE reported a first-quarter FY22 net loss of $(23.01) million versus a net loss of $(12.6) million the previous year.
  • Non-GAAP EPS loss of $(0.10), beat the consensus of $(0.11).
  • The operating expenses for the quarter rose 199% to $37.6 million.
  • The operating loss for the quarter was $(38.2) million versus a loss of $(12.6) million last year.
  • The company held $239 million in cash and equivalents as of March 31, 2022. It used $(37.1) million in operating cash flow during the quarter.
  • Adjusted EBITDA loss expanded to $(28.9) million in Q1.
  • REE Automotive anticipates that it has sufficient liquidity to achieve the initial production of its P7 platform and continue to advance other commercial activities.
  • Price Action: REE shares are trading higher by 0.56% at $1.80 on the last check Tuesday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BriefsEarningsNewsPenny StocksSmall Cap