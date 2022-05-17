QQQ
Xunlei Clocks 11% Sequential Revenue Growth In Q1

by Anusuya Lahiri, Benzinga Editor
May 17, 2022 9:02 AM | 1 min read
  • Xunlei Limited XNET reported first-quarter FY22 revenue growth of 11.1% quarter-on-quarter to $79 million, reflecting higher revenues from cloud computing, live streaming, and subscription businesses.
  • Segments: Cloud computing revenues increased 7% Q/Q to $30.2 million; Subscription revenues rose 7% Q/Q to $25.3 million; Live streaming and other internet value-added services grew 22.1% Q/Q to $23.5 million.
  • The gross margin contracted 260 bps Q/Q to 44.1% due to an increased portion of live streaming revenues to total revenues, which has a relatively lower gross profit margin. 
  • Non-GAAP earnings per ADS were $0.107.
  • Xunlei held $269.9 million in cash and equivalents.
  • Outlook: Xunlei sees Q2 revenue of $77 million - $82 million.
  • Price Action: XNET shares traded higher by 5.65% at $1.31 in the premarket on the last check Tuesday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BriefsEarningsNewsPenny StocksGuidanceTech