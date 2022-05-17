QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

Sea Shares Gain Post Q1 Beat; Clocks 64.4% Revenue Growth Amid COVID Restrictions

by Anusuya Lahiri, Benzinga Editor
May 17, 2022 8:53 AM | 1 min read
  • Sea Limited SE reported first-quarter FY22 revenue growth of 64.4% year-on-year to $2.9 billion, beating the consensus of $2.8 billion.
  • Digital Entertainment revenue increased 45.3% Y/Y to $1.1 billion, and bookings were $0.8 billion versus $1.1 billion a year ago. The segment adjusted EBITDA was $431.4 million, compared to $717.3 million a year ago.
  • Quarterly active users were 615.9 million, compared to 648.8 million a year ago.
  • Average bookings per user were $1.3 versus $1.7 a year ago.
  • E-commerce revenue increased 64.4% Y/Y to $1.5 billion. Adjusted EBITDA loss for Shopee overall was $(742.8) million versus $(412.9) million a year back.
  • Marketplace revenue grew 75.3% Y/Y, and product revenue rose 26.8% Y/Y. Gross orders rose 71.3% Y/Y. Gross merchandise value increased 38.7% Y/Y.
  • Digital Financial Services revenue grew 359.9% Y/Y to $236 million.
  • The mobile wallet total payment volume rose 48.5% Y/Y to $5.1 billion.
  • Adjusted EPS loss of $(0.80) beat the consensus loss of $(1.17). Sea Ltd held $9.1 billion in cash and equivalents.
  • Outlook: Sea revised FY22 e-commerce revenue guidance from $8.9 billion - $9.1 billion to $8.5 billion - $9.1 billion. 
  • Price Action: SE shares traded higher by 13% at $79.50 in the premarket session on the last check Tuesday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: Briefswhy it's movingEarningsNewsGuidanceMoversTechTrading Ideas