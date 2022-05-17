Walmart: Q1 Earnings Insights

Walmart WMT reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 17, 2022 at 07:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Walmart missed estimated earnings by 12.16%, reporting an EPS of $1.3 versus an estimate of $1.48.
Revenue was up $3.26 billion from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.03 which was followed by a 0.64% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Walmart's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2022
|Q3 2022
|Q2 2022
|Q1 2022
|EPS Estimate
|1.50
|1.40
|1.56
|1.21
|EPS Actual
|1.53
|1.45
|1.78
|1.69
|Revenue Estimate
|151.54B
|135.60B
|136.88B
|131.95B
|Revenue Actual
|152.87B
|140.53B
|141.05B
|138.31B
To track all earnings releases for Walmart visit their earnings calendar here.
