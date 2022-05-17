Walmart: Q1 Earnings Insights

Walmart WMT reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 17, 2022 at 07:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Walmart missed estimated earnings by 12.16%, reporting an EPS of $1.3 versus an estimate of $1.48.

Revenue was up $3.26 billion from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.03 which was followed by a 0.64% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Walmart's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2022 Q3 2022 Q2 2022 Q1 2022 EPS Estimate 1.50 1.40 1.56 1.21 EPS Actual 1.53 1.45 1.78 1.69 Revenue Estimate 151.54B 135.60B 136.88B 131.95B Revenue Actual 152.87B 140.53B 141.05B 138.31B

To track all earnings releases for Walmart visit their earnings calendar here.

