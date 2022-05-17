Recap: Kamada Q1 Earnings

Kamada KMDA reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 17, 2022 at 07:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Kamada missed estimated earnings by 300.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.04 versus an estimate of $0.02.

Revenue was up $3.19 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.13 which was followed by a 2.68% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Kamada's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate 0.02 0.02 0.10 0.09 EPS Actual -0.11 -0.02 0.02 0.06 Revenue Estimate 25.63M 25.63M 27.52M 27.17M Revenue Actual 31.47M 23.03M 24.24M 24.90M

To track all earnings releases for Kamada visit their earnings calendar here.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.