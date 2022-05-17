Recap: Kamada Q1 Earnings

Kamada KMDA reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 17, 2022 at 07:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Kamada missed estimated earnings by 300.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.04 versus an estimate of $0.02.
Revenue was up $3.19 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.13 which was followed by a 2.68% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Kamada's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.02
|0.02
|0.10
|0.09
|EPS Actual
|-0.11
|-0.02
|0.02
|0.06
|Revenue Estimate
|25.63M
|25.63M
|27.52M
|27.17M
|Revenue Actual
|31.47M
|23.03M
|24.24M
|24.90M
To track all earnings releases for Kamada visit their earnings calendar here.
