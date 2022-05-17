Recap: Sea Q1 Earnings

Sea SE reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 17, 2022 at 06:30 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Sea beat estimated earnings by 31.62%, reporting an EPS of $-0.8 versus an estimate of $-1.17.

Revenue was up $1.14 billion from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.29 which was followed by a 6.92% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Sea's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate -0.59 -0.65 -0.52 -0.53 EPS Actual -0.88 -0.84 -0.61 -0.62 Revenue Estimate 2.91B 2.45B 1.93B 1.81B Revenue Actual 3.22B 2.69B 2.28B 1.76B

To track all earnings releases for Sea visit their earnings calendar here.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.