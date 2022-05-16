Natural Gas Services Gr: Q1 Earnings Insights

Natural Gas Services Gr NGS reported its Q1 earnings results on Monday, May 16, 2022 at 04:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Natural Gas Services Gr beat estimated earnings by 81.25%, reporting an EPS of $-0.03 versus an estimate of $-0.16.

Revenue was up $1.94 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.14 which was followed by a 2.67% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Natural Gas Services Gr's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate -0.04 -0.07 -0.04 -0.04 EPS Actual -0.18 -0.10 -0.14 -0.03 Revenue Estimate 18.05M 16.85M 16.20M 17.10M Revenue Actual 18.03M 18.25M 17.75M 18.40M

To track all earnings releases for Natural Gas Services Gr visit their earnings calendar here.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.