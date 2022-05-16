Natural Gas Services Gr: Q1 Earnings Insights

Natural Gas Services Gr NGS reported its Q1 earnings results on Monday, May 16, 2022 at 04:00 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Natural Gas Services Gr beat estimated earnings by 81.25%, reporting an EPS of $-0.03 versus an estimate of $-0.16.
Revenue was up $1.94 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.14 which was followed by a 2.67% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Natural Gas Services Gr's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|-0.04
|-0.07
|-0.04
|-0.04
|EPS Actual
|-0.18
|-0.10
|-0.14
|-0.03
|Revenue Estimate
|18.05M
|16.85M
|16.20M
|17.10M
|Revenue Actual
|18.03M
|18.25M
|17.75M
|18.40M
To track all earnings releases for Natural Gas Services Gr visit their earnings calendar here.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.