Shoals Technologies Gr: Q1 Earnings Insights

Shoals Technologies Gr SHLS reported its Q1 earnings results on Monday, May 16, 2022 at 04:00 PM.
Earnings
Shoals Technologies Gr missed estimated earnings by 28.57%, reporting an EPS of $0.05 versus an estimate of $0.07.
Revenue was up $22.37 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.03 which was followed by a 14.58% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Shoals Technologies Gr's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.04
|0.07
|0.07
|0.04
|EPS Actual
|0.01
|0.07
|0.09
|0.05
|Revenue Estimate
|46.50M
|61.64M
|58.96M
|43.47M
|Revenue Actual
|48.05M
|59.84M
|59.72M
|45.60M
