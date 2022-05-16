Shoals Technologies Gr: Q1 Earnings Insights

Shoals Technologies Gr SHLS reported its Q1 earnings results on Monday, May 16, 2022 at 04:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Shoals Technologies Gr missed estimated earnings by 28.57%, reporting an EPS of $0.05 versus an estimate of $0.07.

Revenue was up $22.37 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.03 which was followed by a 14.58% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Shoals Technologies Gr's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate 0.04 0.07 0.07 0.04 EPS Actual 0.01 0.07 0.09 0.05 Revenue Estimate 46.50M 61.64M 58.96M 43.47M Revenue Actual 48.05M 59.84M 59.72M 45.60M

To track all earnings releases for Shoals Technologies Gr visit their earnings calendar here.

