Recap: GAN Q1 Earnings

GAN GAN reported its Q1 earnings results on Monday, May 16, 2022 at 04:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

GAN beat estimated earnings by 20.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.08 versus an estimate of $-0.1.

Revenue was up $9.65 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.1 which was followed by a 11.82% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at GAN's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate -0.1 -0.13 -0.05 -0.02 EPS Actual -0.2 -0.19 -0.07 -0.11 Revenue Estimate 35.26M 31.92M 31.88M 24.81M Revenue Actual 30.48M 32.26M 34.63M 27.84M

To track all earnings releases for GAN visit their earnings calendar here.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.