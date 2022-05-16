Recap: GAN Q1 Earnings

GAN GAN reported its Q1 earnings results on Monday, May 16, 2022 at 04:00 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
GAN beat estimated earnings by 20.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.08 versus an estimate of $-0.1.
Revenue was up $9.65 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.1 which was followed by a 11.82% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at GAN's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|-0.1
|-0.13
|-0.05
|-0.02
|EPS Actual
|-0.2
|-0.19
|-0.07
|-0.11
|Revenue Estimate
|35.26M
|31.92M
|31.88M
|24.81M
|Revenue Actual
|30.48M
|32.26M
|34.63M
|27.84M
To track all earnings releases for GAN visit their earnings calendar here.
