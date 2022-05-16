QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

Global-E Online Shares Plunged After Q1 Earnings, FY22 Outlook

by Akanksha Bakshi, Benzinga Editor
May 16, 2022 5:05 PM | 1 min read
  • Global-E Online Ltd GLBE reported first-quarter FY22 sales growth of 65.4% year-over-year, to $76.32 million, beating the consensus of $74.98 million.
  • Gross Merchandise Value (GMV) rose 71% Y/Y to $455 million.
  • Adjusted gross margin expanded by 580 bps to 39.1%.
  • Loss per share was $(0.35), versus $(0.08) last year.
  • The company incurred an operating loss of $(51.68) million, compared to a profit of $4.11 million a year ago.
  • Net cash used in operating activities for Q1 narrowed to $6.93 million, from $20.63 million in 1Q21.
  • Adjusted EBITDA was $3.28 million, a decrease of 37.4% Y/Y, and margin declined by 705 bps to 4.3%.
  • The company held over $187.96 million in cash and equivalents as of March 31, 2022.
  • 2Q22 Outlook: Global-E Online expects sales of $82.5 million - $84.5 million, vs. the consensus of $90.26 million. Adjusted EBITDA of $2.8 million - $3.8 million.
  • It expects Q2 GMV of $495 million - $505 million.
  • FY22 Outlook: The company sees revenue of $383 million – $403 million (prior expectation of $411 million – $421 million), vs. the consensus of $412.79 million. Adjusted EBITDA of $38 million - $42 million.
  • It expects FY22 GMV of $2.28 billion - $2.495 billion.
  • Price Action: GLBE shares are trading lower by 26.49% at $14.26 during the post-market session on Monday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: Briefswhy it's movingEarningsNewsGuidanceMoversTrading Ideas