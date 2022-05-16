QQQ
Why Monday.com Shares Are Trading Higher

by Adam Eckert, Benzinga Staff Writer 
May 16, 2022 9:31 AM | 1 min read

Monday.com Ltd MNDY shares are trading higher Monday after the company reported better-than-expected financial results and issued guidance above analyst estimates. 

Monday.com said first-quarter revenue increased 84% year-over-year to $108.5 million, which beat the $101.22-million estimate, according to data from Benzinga Pro. The company reported a quarterly adjusted loss of 96 cents per share, which beat the estimate for a loss of $1.02 per share.

Monday.com said it expects second-quarter revenue to be between $117 million and $119 million versus the $110.88-million estimate. The company expects full-year 2022 revenue to be between $488 million and $492 million versus the $474.51-million estimate. 

See Also: Morning Brief: Top Financial Stories Dominating on Monday, May 16

MNDY 52-Week Range: $87.05 - $450.00

The stock was up 3.28% at $114 at press time.

Photo: courtesy of Monday.com.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

