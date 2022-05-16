BIO-key Intl: Q1 Earnings Insights

BIO-key Intl BKYI reported its Q1 earnings results on Monday, May 16, 2022 at 08:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

BIO-key Intl beat estimated earnings by 45.45%, reporting an EPS of $-0.12 versus an estimate of $-0.22.

Revenue was up $52.00 thousand from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.11 which was followed by a 1.22% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at BIO-key Intl's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate -0.15 -0.11 -0.11 -0.16 EPS Actual -0.26 -0.13 -0.15 -0.09 Revenue Estimate 1.40M 1.50M 1.70M 1.25M Revenue Actual 934.93K 1.30M 992.09K 1.89M

