Recap: HOOKIPA Pharma Q1 Earnings

HOOKIPA Pharma HOOK reported its Q1 earnings results on Monday, May 16, 2022 at 07:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
HOOKIPA Pharma missed estimated earnings by 66.67%, reporting an EPS of $-0.4 versus an estimate of $-0.24.
Revenue was down $3.86 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.07 which was followed by a 9.88% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at HOOKIPA Pharma's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|-0.58
|-0.52
|-0.53
|-0.53
|EPS Actual
|-0.65
|-0.61
|-0.52
|-0.53
|Revenue Estimate
|3.80M
|5.72M
|5.13M
|3.97M
|Revenue Actual
|3.90M
|3.87M
|5.38M
|5.30M
