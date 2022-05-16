QQQ
Why Wix.com Shares Are Trading Lower Today

by Anusuya Lahiri, Benzinga Editor
May 16, 2022 8:16 AM | 1 min read
  • Wix.com Ltd WIX reported first-quarter FY22 revenue growth of 14% year-on-year to $341.6 million, beating the consensus of $340.6 million.
  • Segments: Creative Subscription revenue increased 13% Y/Y to $255 million. The Creative Subscriptions bookings climbed 12% Y/Y to $299.8 million.
  • Creative Subscriptions ARR was $1.04 billion, up 12% Y/Y.
  • Business Solutions' revenue rose 17% to $86.6 million, and the bookings jumped 13% Y/Y to $93.5 million.
  • The non-GAAP gross margin contracted 100 bps to 62% as costs surged 18.4% Y/Y.
  • Non-GAAP EPS loss of $(0.72) missed the consensus loss of $(0.64).
  • Wix.com used $13.7 million in operating cash flow and held $1.3 billion in cash and equivalents.
  • Outlook: Wix.com sees Q2 revenue to grow 8% - 10% Y/Y to $342 million - $346 million (consensus $356.19 million). Excluding the Russia -Ukraine crisis, Wix.com expected Q2 revenue to grow 10% - 11% Y/Y.
  • The company sees FY22 revenue to grow 10% - 13% Y/Y. Excluding the crisis, WIX's revenue growth would be 12 - 15% Y/Y.
  • Price Action: WIX shares traded lower by 10.7% at $63.60 in premarket on the last check Monday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: Briefswhy it's movingEarningsNewsGuidanceMoversTechTrading Ideas