Honda Motor Clocks 10% Top-Line Growth In FY22

by Shivani Kumaresan, Benzinga Staff Writer
May 13, 2022 2:57 PM | 1 min read
  • Honda Motor Co Ltd HMC reported the fiscal year 2022 sales growth of 10.5% to ¥14.55 trillion.
  • The operating profit for the year rose 32% to ¥871.2 billion.
  • Motorcycle business sales revenue increased 22.3% to ¥2.185 trillion, whereas Automobile business sales revenue rose 6.6% to ¥9.36 trillion.
  • Sales revenue for fourth-quarter FY22 grew 6.9% Y/Y to ¥3.87 trillion. The operating profit fell 6.4% to ¥199.5 billion.
  • Outlook: Honda sees FY23 sales to grow at 11.7% to ¥16.25 trillion.
  • It expects FY23 operating profit to decline 7% to ¥810 billion.
  • Price Action: HMC shares are trading higher by 1.83% at $25.55 on the last check Friday.
  • Photo Via Wikimedia Commons

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

