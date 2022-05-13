My Size Shares Soar Following Q1 Results

by

My Size, Inc MYSZ reported first-quarter FY22 revenue growth of 1400% year-on-year to $0.4 million, primarily attributable to closing the acquisition of Orgad on February 7.

reported first-quarter FY22 revenue growth of 1400% year-on-year to $0.4 million, primarily attributable to closing the acquisition of Orgad on February 7. MySizeID revenue increased 63% Y/Y to $0.04 million.

Gross profit rose 467% Y/Y to $0.15 million.

The gross margin deteriorated from 100% to 37.9% due to the acquisition.

Operating loss widened to $(2.1) million.

My Size held $7.8 million in cash and equivalents.

CEO Ronen Luzon said, "MySizeID has continued to gain traction and now reaches 1,000+ retail customers with additional reach throughout the world, including the U.S. and Turkey."

My Size reiterated its 2022 guidance of at least $5 million in revenue based on existing business.

Price Action: MYSZ shares traded higher by 50.7% at $0.30 in the premarket on the last check Friday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.