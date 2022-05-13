Recap: LifeMD Q1 Earnings

LifeMD LFMD reported its Q1 earnings results on Friday, May 13, 2022 at 07:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

LifeMD beat estimated earnings by 30.56%, reporting an EPS of $-0.25 versus an estimate of $-0.36.

Revenue was up $10.85 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.13 which was followed by a 1.56% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at LifeMD's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate -0.42 -0.62 -0.31 -0.67 EPS Actual -0.29 -0.36 -0.51 -0.38 Revenue Estimate 27.47M 25.48M 21.08M 18.21M Revenue Actual 27.42M 24.95M 22.31M 18.20M

To track all earnings releases for LifeMD visit their earnings calendar here.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.