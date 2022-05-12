AVITA Medical: Q3 Earnings Insights

AVITA Medical RCEL reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, May 12, 2022 at 04:00 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
AVITA Medical beat estimated earnings by 5.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.38 versus an estimate of $-0.4.
Revenue was down $1.23 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.05 which was followed by a 14.89% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at AVITA Medical's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q2 2022
|Q1 2022
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|EPS Estimate
|-0.39
|-0.38
|-0.29
|-0.33
|EPS Actual
|-0.34
|-0.24
|-0.19
|-0.26
|Revenue Estimate
|7.00M
|7.10M
|7.88M
|6.37M
|Revenue Actual
|6.94M
|7.02M
|10.30M
|8.77M
To track all earnings releases for AVITA Medical visit their earnings calendar here.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted In: BZI-RecapsEarnings