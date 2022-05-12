AVITA Medical: Q3 Earnings Insights

AVITA Medical RCEL reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, May 12, 2022 at 04:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

AVITA Medical beat estimated earnings by 5.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.38 versus an estimate of $-0.4.

Revenue was down $1.23 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.05 which was followed by a 14.89% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at AVITA Medical's past performance:

Quarter Q2 2022 Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021 EPS Estimate -0.39 -0.38 -0.29 -0.33 EPS Actual -0.34 -0.24 -0.19 -0.26 Revenue Estimate 7.00M 7.10M 7.88M 6.37M Revenue Actual 6.94M 7.02M 10.30M 8.77M

To track all earnings releases for AVITA Medical visit their earnings calendar here.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.