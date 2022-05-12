Venus Concept: Q1 Earnings Insights

Venus Concept VERO reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 12, 2022 at 04:05 PM.
Earnings
Venus Concept missed estimated earnings by 44.44%, reporting an EPS of $-0.13 versus an estimate of $-0.09.
Revenue was up $3.81 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.02 which was followed by a 0.0% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Venus Concept's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|-0.10
|-0.12
|-0.12
|-0.15
|EPS Actual
|-0.08
|-0.18
|-0.04
|-0.17
|Revenue Estimate
|31.88M
|26.43M
|24.26M
|21.30M
|Revenue Actual
|32.63M
|24.56M
|25.83M
|22.60M
