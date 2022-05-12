Venus Concept: Q1 Earnings Insights

Venus Concept VERO reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 12, 2022 at 04:05 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Venus Concept missed estimated earnings by 44.44%, reporting an EPS of $-0.13 versus an estimate of $-0.09.

Revenue was up $3.81 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.02 which was followed by a 0.0% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Venus Concept's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate -0.10 -0.12 -0.12 -0.15 EPS Actual -0.08 -0.18 -0.04 -0.17 Revenue Estimate 31.88M 26.43M 24.26M 21.30M Revenue Actual 32.63M 24.56M 25.83M 22.60M

To track all earnings releases for Venus Concept visit their earnings calendar here.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.