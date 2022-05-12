Pampa Energia: Q1 Earnings Insights

Pampa Energia PAM reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 12, 2022 at 04:00 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Pampa Energia beat estimated earnings by 45.53%, reporting an EPS of $1.79 versus an estimate of $1.23.
Revenue was up $91.00 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.46 which was followed by a 5.23% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Pampa Energia's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|1.16
|1.29
|1.99
|0.99
|EPS Actual
|0.70
|2.36
|1.94
|0.58
|Revenue Estimate
|379.22M
|364.00M
|276.00M
|271.00M
|Revenue Actual
|406.00M
|435.00M
|346.00M
|321.00M
