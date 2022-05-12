Pampa Energia: Q1 Earnings Insights

Pampa Energia PAM reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 12, 2022 at 04:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Pampa Energia beat estimated earnings by 45.53%, reporting an EPS of $1.79 versus an estimate of $1.23.

Revenue was up $91.00 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.46 which was followed by a 5.23% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Pampa Energia's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate 1.16 1.29 1.99 0.99 EPS Actual 0.70 2.36 1.94 0.58 Revenue Estimate 379.22M 364.00M 276.00M 271.00M Revenue Actual 406.00M 435.00M 346.00M 321.00M

To track all earnings releases for Pampa Energia visit their earnings calendar here.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.