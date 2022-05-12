LightPath Technologies: Q3 Earnings Insights

LightPath Technologies LPTH reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, May 12, 2022 at 04:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

LightPath Technologies beat estimated earnings by 33.33%, reporting an EPS of $-0.02 versus an estimate of $-0.03.

Revenue was down $2.40 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.03 which was followed by a 18.22% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at LightPath Technologies's past performance:

Quarter Q2 2022 Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021 EPS Estimate -0.01 -0.01 -0.02 0.02 EPS Actual -0.04 -0.02 -0.11 -0.01 Revenue Estimate 9.40M 9.20M 8.22M 9.81M Revenue Actual 9.24M 9.10M 8.33M 10.70M

To track all earnings releases for LightPath Technologies visit their earnings calendar here.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.