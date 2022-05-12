LightPath Technologies: Q3 Earnings Insights

LightPath Technologies LPTH reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, May 12, 2022 at 04:00 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
LightPath Technologies beat estimated earnings by 33.33%, reporting an EPS of $-0.02 versus an estimate of $-0.03.
Revenue was down $2.40 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.03 which was followed by a 18.22% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at LightPath Technologies's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q2 2022
|Q1 2022
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|EPS Estimate
|-0.01
|-0.01
|-0.02
|0.02
|EPS Actual
|-0.04
|-0.02
|-0.11
|-0.01
|Revenue Estimate
|9.40M
|9.20M
|8.22M
|9.81M
|Revenue Actual
|9.24M
|9.10M
|8.33M
|10.70M
To track all earnings releases for LightPath Technologies visit their earnings calendar here.
