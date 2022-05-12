Recap: Vasta Platform Q1 Earnings

Vasta Platform VSTA reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 12, 2022 at 04:00 PM.
Earnings
Vasta Platform beat estimated earnings by 57.14%, reporting an EPS of $0.11 versus an estimate of $0.07.
Revenue was up $21.36 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.04 which was followed by a 3.36% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Vasta Platform's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.16
|-0.01
|-0.09
|EPS Actual
|0.20
|-0.16
|-0.06
|0.07
|Revenue Estimate
|77.04M
|29.97M
|24.21M
|26.69M
|Revenue Actual
|71.47M
|24.34M
|26.62M
|51.39M
