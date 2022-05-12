StoneCastle Financial: Q1 Earnings Insights

StoneCastle Financial BANX reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 12, 2022 at 04:00 PM.
Earnings
StoneCastle Financial missed estimated earnings by 8.7%, reporting an EPS of $0.42 versus an estimate of $0.46.
Revenue was up $550.00 thousand from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.04 which was followed by a 2.05% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at StoneCastle Financial's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.45
|0.42
|0.42
|0.42
|EPS Actual
|0.41
|0.40
|0.40
|0.40
|Revenue Estimate
|4.98M
|4.75M
|4.42M
|4.39M
|Revenue Actual
|4.55M
|4.44M
|4.25M
|4.13M
