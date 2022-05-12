Recap: Agile Therapeutics Q1 Earnings

Agile Therapeutics AGRX reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 12, 2022 at 04:05 PM.
Earnings
Agile Therapeutics beat estimated earnings by 21.25%, reporting an EPS of $-3.78 versus an estimate of $-4.8.
Revenue was up $1.65 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.05 which was followed by a 12.67% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Agile Therapeutics's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|-0.15
|-0.19
|-0.21
|-0.21
|EPS Actual
|-0.20
|-0.18
|-0.20
|-0.20
|Revenue Estimate
|1.51M
|1.46M
|1.95M
|600.00K
|Revenue Actual
|1.51M
|1.29M
|1.19M
|116.00K
