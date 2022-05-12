One Stop Systems: Q1 Earnings Insights

One Stop Systems OSS reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 12, 2022 at 04:00 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
One Stop Systems beat estimated earnings by 66.67%, reporting an EPS of $0.05 versus an estimate of $0.03.
Revenue was up $3.74 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.07 which was followed by a 3.86% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at One Stop Systems's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.07
|0.05
|-0.01
|EPS Actual
|0
|0.08
|0.04
|0.03
|Revenue Estimate
|17.08M
|15.89M
|14.35M
|13.00M
|Revenue Actual
|17.78M
|15.98M
|14.90M
|13.32M
