One Stop Systems: Q1 Earnings Insights

One Stop Systems OSS reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 12, 2022 at 04:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

One Stop Systems beat estimated earnings by 66.67%, reporting an EPS of $0.05 versus an estimate of $0.03.

Revenue was up $3.74 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.07 which was followed by a 3.86% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at One Stop Systems's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate 0.07 0.05 -0.01 EPS Actual 0 0.08 0.04 0.03 Revenue Estimate 17.08M 15.89M 14.35M 13.00M Revenue Actual 17.78M 15.98M 14.90M 13.32M

To track all earnings releases for One Stop Systems visit their earnings calendar here.

