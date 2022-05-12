Recap: Viveve Medical Q1 Earnings

Viveve Medical VIVE reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 12, 2022 at 04:00 PM.
Earnings
Viveve Medical reported in-line EPS of $-0.67 versus an estimate of $-0.67.
Revenue was up $191.00 thousand from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.13 which was followed by a 8.09% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Viveve Medical's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|-0.59
|-0.61
|-0.65
|-0.51
|EPS Actual
|-0.72
|-0.67
|-0.62
|-0.80
|Revenue Estimate
|1.70M
|1.69M
|1.52M
|1.33M
|Revenue Actual
|1.71M
|1.62M
|1.65M
|1.45M
