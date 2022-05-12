Recap: OpGen Q1 Earnings

OpGen OPGN reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 12, 2022 at 04:00 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
OpGen reported in-line EPS of $-0.15 versus an estimate of $-0.15.
Revenue was down $359.97 thousand from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.2 which was followed by a 8.24% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at OpGen's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|-0.15
|-0.19
|-0.20
|-0.24
|EPS Actual
|-0.35
|-0.16
|-0.19
|-0.24
|Revenue Estimate
|1.40M
|1.22M
|1.12M
|1.33M
|Revenue Actual
|1.43M
|1.24M
|811.62K
|829.72K
To track all earnings releases for OpGen visit their earnings calendar here.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted In: BZI-RecapsEarnings