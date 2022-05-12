Recap: Arcadia Biosciences Q1 Earnings

Arcadia Biosciences RKDA reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 12, 2022 at 04:00 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Arcadia Biosciences beat estimated earnings by 41.18%, reporting an EPS of $-0.2 versus an estimate of $-0.34.
Revenue was up $2.39 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.12 which was followed by a 25.93% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Arcadia Biosciences's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|-0.30
|-0.29
|-0.27
|-0.30
|EPS Actual
|-0.42
|-0.15
|-0.24
|0.11
|Revenue Estimate
|3.33M
|2.51M
|1.71M
|850.00K
|Revenue Actual
|2.17M
|2.38M
|1.41M
|828.00K
