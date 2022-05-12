Blue Bird: Q2 Earnings Insights

Blue Bird BLBD reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, May 12, 2022 at 04:00 PM.
Earnings
Blue Bird missed estimated earnings by 210.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.31 versus an estimate of $-0.1.
Revenue was up $42.96 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.21 which was followed by a 11.06% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Blue Bird's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q1 2022
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|EPS Estimate
|-0.28
|0.18
|0.39
|0.08
|EPS Actual
|-0.07
|0.07
|0.19
|0.05
|Revenue Estimate
|110.00M
|242.50M
|246.50M
|171.50M
|Revenue Actual
|129.22M
|192.20M
|196.66M
|164.70M
