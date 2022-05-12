Blue Bird: Q2 Earnings Insights

Blue Bird BLBD reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, May 12, 2022 at 04:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Blue Bird missed estimated earnings by 210.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.31 versus an estimate of $-0.1.

Revenue was up $42.96 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.21 which was followed by a 11.06% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Blue Bird's past performance:

Quarter Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 EPS Estimate -0.28 0.18 0.39 0.08 EPS Actual -0.07 0.07 0.19 0.05 Revenue Estimate 110.00M 242.50M 246.50M 171.50M Revenue Actual 129.22M 192.20M 196.66M 164.70M

To track all earnings releases for Blue Bird visit their earnings calendar here.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.