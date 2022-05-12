Marchex: Q1 Earnings Insights

Marchex MCHX reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 12, 2022 at 04:20 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Marchex beat estimated earnings by 50.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.01 versus an estimate of $-0.02.

Revenue was up $191.00 thousand from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.02 which was followed by a 1.05% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Marchex's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate -0.03 -0.02 -0.07 -0.10 EPS Actual -0.01 -0.01 -0.02 -0.08 Revenue Estimate 12.24M 14.35M 13.10M 12.10M Revenue Actual 12.79M 13.70M 14.01M 12.98M

