Recap: PDF Solutions Q1 Earnings

PDF Solutions PDFS reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 12, 2022 at 04:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

PDF Solutions beat estimated earnings by 50.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.09 versus an estimate of $0.06.

Revenue was up $9.30 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.05 which was followed by a 2.36% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at PDF Solutions's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate 0.02 -0.01 -0.03 EPS Actual 0.07 0.06 -0.01 -0.05 Revenue Estimate 29.24M 27.88M 26.19M 24.15M Revenue Actual 29.89M 29.55M 27.42M 24.20M

