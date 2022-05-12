Recap: PDF Solutions Q1 Earnings

PDF Solutions PDFS reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 12, 2022 at 04:00 PM.
Earnings
PDF Solutions beat estimated earnings by 50.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.09 versus an estimate of $0.06.
Revenue was up $9.30 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.05 which was followed by a 2.36% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at PDF Solutions's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.02
|-0.01
|-0.03
|EPS Actual
|0.07
|0.06
|-0.01
|-0.05
|Revenue Estimate
|29.24M
|27.88M
|26.19M
|24.15M
|Revenue Actual
|29.89M
|29.55M
|27.42M
|24.20M
