Digimarc: Q1 Earnings Insights

Digimarc DMRC reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 12, 2022 at 04:00 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Digimarc missed estimated earnings by 4.55%, reporting an EPS of $-0.69 versus an estimate of $-0.66.
Revenue was up $711.00 thousand from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.01 which was followed by a 17.16% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Digimarc's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|-0.51
|-0.51
|-0.72
|-0.55
|EPS Actual
|-0.50
|-0.48
|-0.48
|-0.50
|Revenue Estimate
|6.62M
|6.44M
|6.40M
|6.27M
|Revenue Actual
|7.12M
|6.42M
|6.28M
|6.70M
