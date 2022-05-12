QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

Dillard's Shares Pop On Solid Q1 Performance

by Shivani Kumaresan, Benzinga Staff Writer
May 12, 2022 11:25 AM | 1 min read
  • Dillard’s Inc DDS reported first-quarter FY22 sales growth of 21% year-on-year to $1.64 billion. 
  • Comparable retail sales increased 23% versus Q1 2021. Retail sales increased 22% Y/Y.
  • EPS was $13.68 versus $7.25 in Q1 2021.
  • Operating expenses rose 19.1% Y/Y to $400.8 million.
  • Retail gross margin for the quarter expanded 470 basis points Y/Y to 47.3%. The consolidated gross margin improved to 46.5% from 41.7% last year.
  • The company held $862.2 million in cash and equivalents as of April 30, 2022. The cash flow provided by operations for the quarter totaled $365.2 million.
  • Inventory increased 4% as of April 30, 2022, compared to May 1, 2021.
  • The company had a repurchase authorization of $425.5 million remaining under the February 2022 program.
  • Price Action: DDS shares traded higher by 10.4% at $312.67 on the last check Thursday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: Briefswhy it's movingEarningsNewsMoversTrading Ideas